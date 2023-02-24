Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $85.04 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 936,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Welltower worth $85,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.04, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

