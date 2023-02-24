Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $85.04 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 936,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Welltower worth $85,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,079,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,686,000 after purchasing an additional 535,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 16.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,995,000 after purchasing an additional 657,216 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 762.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

