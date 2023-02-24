Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $92.35 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438,206 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Otis Worldwide worth $92,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

