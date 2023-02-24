Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.42% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $81,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,854,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,350.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,579,581. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

