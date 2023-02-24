Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 531,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Targa Resources worth $84,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,831 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 495.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after buying an additional 1,014,902 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 845.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 768,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,426,000 after buying an additional 687,327 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP opened at $76.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.08%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

