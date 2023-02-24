Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.82% of Pacira BioSciences worth $93,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,797,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,662,000 after buying an additional 67,892 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after buying an additional 382,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after buying an additional 605,370 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.83 and a beta of 0.82. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

