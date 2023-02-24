Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 115,200 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.49% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $78,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWE. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $86.52 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.