Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 82,502 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.28% of Nova worth $80,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Nova during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Nova by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Nova by 27.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nova by 124.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Nova Stock Performance

Nova Profile

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI opened at $88.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.23. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.