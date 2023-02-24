Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.28% of Nova worth $80,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nova by 184.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Nova during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nova by 109.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nova during the third quarter valued at $3,563,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nova by 29.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVMI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Nova stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

