Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,762,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Macy’s worth $71,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Macy’s Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

