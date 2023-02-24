Render Token (RNDR) Achieves Market Cap of $367.13 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Render Token has a total market cap of $367.13 million and approximately $116.48 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00006285 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.00427678 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,538.70 or 0.28330176 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.