Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 0.1 %

RCII stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 866,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,512. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.45 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 453.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 60.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 92.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

