Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/14/2023 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Cloudflare had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $75.00.

2/10/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $65.00.

2/6/2023 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $46.00.

1/9/2023 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $57.00.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.20. 3,984,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,861.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,600.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,287 over the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 455,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

