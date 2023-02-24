Research Analysts Set Expectations for Avanos Medical, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

AVNS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

