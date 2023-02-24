Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,589 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 48.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,207,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 392,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media Price Performance

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.