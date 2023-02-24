Reviewing MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) and DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DSV A/S and MingZhu Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV A/S 7.46% 23.49% 10.72% MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DSV A/S and MingZhu Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV A/S 0 2 4 0 2.67 MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of DSV A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSV A/S and MingZhu Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV A/S $33.37 billion 1.21 $2.49 billion $5.33 17.24 MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 1.79 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

DSV A/S has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Risk & Volatility

DSV A/S has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DSV A/S beats MingZhu Logistics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

