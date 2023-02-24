Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Issues Earnings Results

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
Revolve Group stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. 1,445,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
