Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Issues Earnings Results

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Revolve Group stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.44. 1,445,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,307. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Revolve Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $287,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth $301,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

