Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.79

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.79 and traded as high as $23.41. Richardson Electronics shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 98,850 shares changing hands.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $303.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

