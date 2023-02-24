Robbins Farley Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.16. 545,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,271. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.19. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
- Rio Tinto Betting on the New Infrastructure Revolution?
- Does Prudential’s 5.08% Dividend Yield Mean It’s A Buy Right Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.