Robbins Farley Has $2.18 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. State Street accounts for 1.8% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,650,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 83.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after acquiring an additional 553,285 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in State Street by 1,040.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 374,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,867,000 after purchasing an additional 348,782 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 472,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,861. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

