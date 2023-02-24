Robbins Farley Invests $893,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 284,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 123,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 95,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. 3,944,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,129,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

