Robbins Farley Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Robbins Farley reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 44,015 shares during the quarter. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Intel were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.99. 13,817,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,277,535. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.