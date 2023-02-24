Robert W. Baird Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $173.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $173.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.
PWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.
Quanta Services Stock Performance
Shares of PWR opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Quanta Services Company Profile
Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quanta Services (PWR)
