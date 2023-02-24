Robert W. Baird Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $255.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $244.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.45.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.1 %

ADSK opened at $221.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average is $204.82. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Autodesk by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,152,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

