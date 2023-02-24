Robert W. Baird Raises ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $285.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s previous close.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised ICON Public from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

ICON Public stock opened at $223.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. ICON Public has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $263.62. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

