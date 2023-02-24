Rodney Jackson Sells 970 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) SVP Rodney Jackson sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $22,474.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,256.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,358,000 after purchasing an additional 625,829 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

