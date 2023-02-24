Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 70 to GBX 90. The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 6147056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

RYCEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.26) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 293,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.