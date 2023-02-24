Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $15.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 159.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Root from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Root from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Root to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Root has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $81.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $70,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $205,189.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Root by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Root by 1,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Root by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

