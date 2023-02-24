Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROVR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $714.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares in the company, valued at $180,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940 in the last 90 days. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

