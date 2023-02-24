Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.47.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROVR shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Rover Group Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $714.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25 and a beta of 1.56.
Insider Transactions at Rover Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rover Group Company Profile
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rover Group (ROVR)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.