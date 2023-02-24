Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$17.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB raised their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cormark lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

TSE INE traded down C$0.48 on Friday, hitting C$13.79. 511,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -153.44, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.92. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.67 and a 12 month high of C$20.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

