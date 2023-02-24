Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Price Target to C$9.00

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 30.82% from the company’s current price.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$13.01. 548,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,899.54. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.06. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of C$5.10 and a one year high of C$31.28.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

