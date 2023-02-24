Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $30.00 Price Target for AES (NYSE:AES)

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has been given a $30.00 price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

AES stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 2,108,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,681. AES has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AES by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AES by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after buying an additional 283,375 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AES by 9.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AES by 16.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

