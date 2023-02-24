Russell A. Colombo Sells 2,200 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

BMRC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,140. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $470.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7,033.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 373.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

