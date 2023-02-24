Ryan Martins Sells 2,540 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,648.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Ryan Martins sold 1,480 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $21,326.80.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $74,396.97.
89bio Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $13.49 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
