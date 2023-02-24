S Robson Walton Sells 706,197 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $83,025,924.60.

On Monday, December 12th, S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $126,682,584.48.

On Thursday, December 8th, S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total transaction of $67,852,703.70.

On Thursday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

WMT stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $142.47. 6,869,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,993. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

