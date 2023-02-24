Safe Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $270.57 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Safe has a total market cap of $270.57 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $12.99 or 0.00054305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00220072 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00105345 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00057133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.08391084 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

