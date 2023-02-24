SafeMoon V2 Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $136.07 Million (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a market capitalization of $136.07 million and $92,578.93 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeMoon V2 Token Profile

SafeMoon V2’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,922,481,287 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

