Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $118,414.25 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,996,957.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25.

On Monday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75.

On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $121,009.75.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50.

On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50.

On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $119,704.75.

On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total transaction of $120,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $111,323.75.

Shares of CRM opened at $164.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 586.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

