Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Salesforce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 586.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,193 shares of company stock worth $2,777,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 807,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.