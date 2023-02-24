Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Up 14.9%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.49 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 136.15 ($1.64). Approximately 499,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 89,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.43).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £94.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,213.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 112.84.

About Sanderson Design Group

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.