Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 262,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 218,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Santacruz Silver Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$114.48 million for the quarter. Santacruz Silver Mining had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 earnings per share for the current year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; and two exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

