Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Santen Pharmaceutical stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.59.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHY)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.