Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Santen Pharmaceutical stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

