Santos Limited (ASX:STO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.219 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th. This is a boost from Santos’s previous final dividend of $0.12.
Santos Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45.
About Santos
