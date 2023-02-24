Santos Limited (ASX:STO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.219 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th. This is a boost from Santos’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

