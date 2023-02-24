SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 0.9%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $21.59. Approximately 32 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 33 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.
SBI Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13.
About SBI
SBI Holdings, Inc manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance.
