Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,427 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $30.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32.

