Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 4.3%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)'s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.17 and last traded at $58.31. 1,410,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,793,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,302,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,564,000 after purchasing an additional 193,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,014,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

