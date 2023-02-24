Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,221 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $53,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of SBCF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. 64,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

