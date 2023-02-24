Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Seeing Machines (LON:SEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s current price.

Seeing Machines Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LON SEE opened at GBX 7.29 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Seeing Machines has a 52 week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.48. The company has a market cap of £303.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Martin Ive purchased 900,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($65,028.90). In other Seeing Machines news, insider Martin Ive purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($65,028.90). Also, insider Michael Brown acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($16,859.34). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,219,811 shares of company stock valued at $14,638,677. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

