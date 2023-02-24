Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,102,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $40,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the second quarter worth about $10,999,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Bank by 239.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Bank by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of National Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,457,000 after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NBHC traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $40.67. 18,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. National Bank had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. National Bank’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NBHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Further Reading

