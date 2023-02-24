Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.1% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zoetis worth $94,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $4.50 on Friday, reaching $165.00. 554,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,387. The company has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

